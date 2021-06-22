Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – The entry of billionaire businessman Jimmy Wanjigi into the 2022 presidential race has without a doubt complicated Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga’s political matrix with the DP being the most affected.

This was revealed by political analyst Herman Manyora, who suggested ODM leader Raila Odinga could likely face off with businessman Jimmy Wanjigi for the 2022 presidency.

In his weekly just-in-time analysis, Manyora argued that Deputy President William Ruto, who recently said Raila is his most formidable competitor, may withdraw from the presidential race before the next General Election because of Jimmy Wanjigi’s factor.

“Jimmy Wanjigi will be facing ODM party leader Raila Odinga and I can assure you it will be a battle that will not produce an outright winner.”

“There is going to be a runoff and in that case, Kenyans will decide,” Manyora stated.

He said in the event, Ruto will bow out of the race, the presidential race will be a battle between Raila and Wanjigi, a move he says would be difficult to produce a president in the first round hence could see a runoff where Kenyans will have to decide.

According to Manyora, several scenarios would play out in the 2022 General Election, and that none would favor the DP leaving Raila to battle it out with Wanjigi.

Raila, who is yet to declare his intentions to succeed retiring president Uhuru Kenyatta, in his tour of the Coast region last week, endorsed ODM deputy party leader Hassan Joho for a national seat.

Wanjigi, on the other side, has declared that he will be on the ballot in the 2022 presidential race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST