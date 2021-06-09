Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – Jemutai’s life has changed for the better after she exposed Professor Hamo as a deadbeat dad.

When Jemutai blasted Professor Hamo about two months ago for failing to take care of their kids, life had pushed her to the edge.

She was barely surviving to an extent of auctioning her social media pages and begging for financial help.

However, she is now living a soft life after Professor Hamo agreed to provide child support.

The witty comedienne posted a short clip flaunting a 49 inch TV that she has bought for her kids to watch cartoons.

She has also relocated from a single room to a 2 bedroom house.

See video.

