SECURITY DEPARTMENT

JANITOR – GRADE 4 REF CUK/NT/VC/JTR/5/21(1)

Remuneration

Basic Salary per month: Kshs. (19, 862/= – 27, 694/=)

House Allowance per month: Kshs. (11, 800/=)

Applicants should meet the following requirements:

Must possess an advanced certificate in Criminal Justice, Security Studies or any other relevant field form an accredited University/Institution;

Must possess a KCSE Certificate;

Must possess three (3) years experience as a Security Guard/Janitor in a University or an institution of higher learning with a proven track record of exemplary performance;

Must be Computer literate;

Must be trained in First Aid and firefighting; and

Possession of relevant additional professional qualifications will be an added advantage.

OR

Should have worked with any of the Disciplined Forces of Kenya or a reputable security firm with a Discharge Certificate;

Must possess a KCSE Certificate;

Must possess three (3) years experience as a Security Guard/Janitor in a University or an institution of higher learning with a proven track record of exemplary performance;

Must be Computer literate;

Must be trained in First Aid and firefighting; and

Possession of relevant additional professional qualification will be an added

Key Responsibilities

Enforcement of rules and regulations within the halls of residence;

Protection of University Property;

Maintenance of law and order within the halls of residence;

Check for unauthorized access within the halls of residence;

Apprehension of offenders within the halls of residence;

Ensure safety of students within the halls of residence;

Report all the daily occurrences for action through the chain of command; and

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Terms & Conditions of Service

The successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration package, including house allowance, medical benefits, and other benefits in accordance with the University Terms of Service.

How to apply

Applicants should:

Visit the University website cuk.ac.ke on the footer under the IMPORTANT LINKS section, CLICK on ONLINE RECRUITMENT PORTAL, log in and fill the application form, attach testimonials then submit the online application;

on the footer under the IMPORTANT LINKS section, CLICK on ONLINE RECRUITMENT PORTAL, log in and fill the application form, attach testimonials then submit the online application; Submit three (3) hard copies of the letter of application, certificates, testimonials and updated curriculum vitae to include full details of education, professional qualifications, experience, membership with professional bodies present salary, names and addresses of three referees;

Academic staff should include: Evidence of publications; Evidence of supervision of postgraduate students; Evidence of curricula developed; Evidence research funds

Clearly indicate the position and the reference number on the application letter and on the envelope which should be addressed to:

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, FPA,

The Co-operative University of Kenya, P.O Box 24814-00502.

Karen, Nairobi, Kenya.

Recommendations from at least three (3) referees should be sent separately to the address above on or before Thursday, 17th June, 2021 at 12 noon;

All applications must be received by Thursday, 17th June, 2021 at 12 noon . Applications received later than this period will not be considered;

. Applications received later than this period will not be considered; SHORTLISTED candidates will be required to submit VALID AND CURRENT clearance certificates from the following:

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct); and Registered Credit Reference Bureau; In addition, those with academic qualifications obtained from foreign Universities will also be expected to undertake recognition and equation of their certificates from the Commission of University Education (CUE).

Note 1: The Co-operative University of Kenya is an Equal opportunity employer; Female applicants, persons with disabilities and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.

Note 2: Failure to submit both the online and three (3) hard copies of applications as highlighted above will lead to automatic disqualification.

Note 3: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.