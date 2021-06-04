Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, June 4, 2021 – The proverbial forty days of this notorious thief reached today after he was caught stealing meters from a residential building in Riruta, Nairobi.
According to a social media user, the man accessed the building after he disguised himself as a KPLC staff.
Tenants caught him red-handed stealing meters and upon interrogation, they found out that he had no job ID.
Here are photos of the thief.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
