Saturday, 19 June 2021 – Last month, socialite Amber Ray made damning allegations against her co-wife Amira by claiming that she was threatening to kill herself and her two sons.

According to Amber Ray’s allegations, Amira started the threats when her husband added a second wife.

The controversial socialite alleged that Amira was giving Jamal sleepless nights, following the frequent threats.

However, Amira has trashed Amber Ray’s allegations, claiming that she is just interested in tainting her image.

Amira said that she has never threatened to end her life or that of her sons.

She further added that she has gone through the worst in life and the last thing she can do is to kill herself just because her husband is in love with another woman.

Amira predicted that Jamal’s affair with Amber is short-lived and he will soon dump her.

“I can never kill myself. I have gone through the worst and just because my husband has an interest in another woman which will not be permanent cannot make me commit suicide,” she said during an interview on Switch TV’s ChatSpot.

Listen to the interview in case you missed it.

