Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – As messages of condolences continue to pour in for the departed ODM strongman and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s cousin, Jakoyo Midiwo, details have emerged on how President Uhuru Kenyatta mistreated the former Gem MP just a little over 2 weeks ago.

Taking to his social media platform, ODM Director of Communications, Philip Etale, revealed how Uhuru’s security detail frustrated the late Midiwo during his visit to Luo Nyanza for Madaraka Day fete.

Etale recounted how Uhuru’s security detail denied Midiwo entry into the main gate of Bondo Water Supply Plant, located in Gem constituency, which was being launched by the president alongside the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He noted that despite Jakoyo pleading with the president’s security and telling them that he was the immediate former MP of the region, he could not be allowed in.

“The adamant security officer could hear nothing.”

“Midiwo was manhandled as I watched.”

“I even confronted one officer and asked why they were harassing Hon. Midiwo.”

“I asked him again, this is Hon. Midiwo, you mean you don’t know him?” Etale recounted.

Etale further revealed that Midiwo was rescued by Embakasi East constituency member of Hon. Babu Owino who arrived later and found Midiwo dejected and disturbed and insisted he enters first as he followed.

“He found Midiwo looking so dejected, harassed and disturbed.”

“In his usual character, Hon. Babu Owino insisted Midiwo enters first then he follows.”

“ It was at this juncture that he was allowed in, perhaps for fear that Babu Owino would cause trouble and put them in shit,” said Etale.

