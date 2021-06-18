Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Friday led mourners in eulogizing business mogul, Chris Kirubi, who succumbed to colon cancer on Monday.

While paying his tribute during a requiem mass held at Faith Evangelistic Ministry in Karen, Raila revealed that it was Kirubi, who convinced him into a political deal with retired President Mwai Kibaki following the disputed 2007 presidential election.

Raila said that Kirubi alongside another individual he did not mention approached him and managed to convince him to meet Kibaki.

According to Raila, the meeting between him, Kirubi, and the unnamed person led to the Sagana meeting with Kibaki which ended the deadly violence that followed the 2007 presidential elections results.

Among the two people who approached me to have dialogue was Chris Kirubi…the other one I cannot reveal,” Raila said.

The ODM boss further said it was after the meeting with Kirubi that a meeting was organised between Kibaki and himself at Sagana which ended one of the worst bloodsheds in the country’s history.

“Arrangements were made for this meeting in Sagana, eventually an agreement was reached,” Jakom said.

The deceased will be buried on Saturday at his farm in Thika.

