Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Police are piecing together information to unveil the mysterious death of Justus Mutua, a manager at Molo Flower Farm, one of the leading exporters of flowers to the European market.

Mutua’s body was found lifeless in his car along the Molo-Olenguruone route on Thursday night.

According to Molo Sub-county Police Commander, Samuel Mukhusi, they believe Mutua’s death was a well-planned murder.

Nothing was stolen from the deceased manager, with police sources indicating that his body had visible injuries.

The police boss urged the residents to give out any information that may lead to the arrest of Mutua’s killers.

“I want to call upon members of the public to cooperate and give us any information that would help us get hold of the attackers.

“This seems to be a well-calculated scheme.

“It was not just an accident,” Mukhusi said.

Even as police launch investigations into the mysterious death of the top manager, residents accused the security apparatus of laxity.

Lately, so many cases of cold murders, defilement cases, and other heinous acts carried out by hardcore criminals have been reported in the area.

Here’s a photo of the spot where Mutua’s lifeless body was found lying in his car.

