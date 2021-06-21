Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Yesterday, women took to social media to gush over their husbands for playing a fatherly role to their children as the world celebrated Father’s day.

Social media was awash with sweet messages that were dedicated to all the responsible dads.

However, unlike many wives who gushed over their husbands, Senator Mwaura’s wife, Nelius Mukami, wasn’t happy.

She penned a sarcastic message to mark the day and indirectly took a jab at her husband, hinting that he may be a deadbeat dad.

“To all fathers who ran from their kids. Happy Athletics day,” she posted.

Lately, Mwaura’s wife has been posting a series of posts on her Instagram stories indicating that her marriage is on the rocks.

She has been complaining of being disrespected by her politician husband, who is alleged to be a notorious womanizer with a stringent of baby mamas.

She has also stopped sharing romantic photos with her husband and dedicating sweet posts to him, leaving her followers with more questions than answers.

