Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has confirmed he has been invited to a meeting in Nyeri County that will chart the way forward for the Mt Kenya region.

The meeting which will take place at Lusoi Lodge in Nyeri County will address issues facing the Mt Kenya region and also discuss President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

Reports reveal that 10 governors from the region are expected to grace the event, including; Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), James Nyoro (Kiambu), and Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a).

However, Speaking on Friday, Kuria, who is emerging as the next Mt Kenya kingpin, said he will not attend the meeting.

“Those working with the DP have created a framework and blueprint of our coming years and political agenda aimed at empowering residents if he is elected President in 2022,” Kuria said.

“I will not attend the meeting since it is a waste of time,” Kuria added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST