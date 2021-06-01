Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may soon reunite with his Deputy, William Ruto, after their acrimonious falling out after the president’s handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

According to Laikipia County Woman Representative Cate Waruguru, Uhuru and Ruto are likely to reunite before the 2022 elections.

The lawmaker divulged that there were ongoing secret talks between the representatives of the two top leaders that could culminate in the revival of their bromance.

The Kieleweke allied MP affirmed that the head of state’s aim was to leave a united country once his term lapses.

“Some works are going on behind the cameras. People should wait for more surprises.”

“There is a truce that is likely to happen between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto,” said Waruguru.

However, the 34-year-old said the truce between Uhuru and Ruto will come at a price.

Without mentioning names, the legislator said some leaders will be used as collateral.

“Once that happens, there are politicians who will be casualties, and others will be used as collateral damage of that truce,” she added.

After the famous 2018 handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga, the working relationship between the former and Ruto has been on the rocks.

The truce sparked feelings of betrayal from the DP, who accused Raila of entering the government through the back door and causing turmoil.

