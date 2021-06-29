Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has something new to celebrate after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government approved his benefits which total Sh 41.9 million.

The benefits are courtesy of the two months he served as vice president towards the end of President Daniel Arap Moi’s reign in 2002.

The former vice president, in the new allocation for the year ending June 2022, will be provided with Sh2.5 million for basic wages for temporary employees.

He will also get Sh20 million for his insurance cover and Sh16 million for the purchase of vehicles and other transport equipment.

The Treasury, in the second supplementary estimates, will also give Musalia Sh2 million for routine maintenance of the vehicles and Sh1.3 million for fuel, oil, and lubricants.

A retired deputy president is entitled to a monthly pension equal to 80 percent of the monthly salary of what he got as salary while in office.

He is also entitled to a lump sum payment calculated as a sum equal to one year’s salary paid for each term served in office.

Political pundits have said these perks by the government to Mudavadi is one way of trying to persuade him to revive the moribund National Super Alliance(NASA) together with the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) and form a coalition ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Uhuru has been on record saying he will support a NASA candidate in 2022.

