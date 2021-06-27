Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 27, 2021 – On Saturday, a military chopper belonging to Uganda President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, was spotted landing in Nairobi, raising speculations that the Uganda strongman has been airlifted to Nairobi after testing positive for Covid -19.

Uganda has been in the last three weeks facing a ‘Coronavirus storm’ especially after the Indian variant was detected in the country.

The military chopper had men wearing gowns meaning that a senior Uganda state official was being flown to a Kenyan hospital for specialized treatment.

“Museveni is very ill and admitted in a hospital here in Nairobi. On Friday, he promoted his firstborn son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as the commander of land forces in the army. What shall we then say?” One Kenya Twitterati identified as Wahinya revealed.

Though his illness has been kept secret by his close aides, impeccable sources said the President is stable and is responding well to treatment.

Here is a photo of Museveni’s military chopper landing in Nairobi.

