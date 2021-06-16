Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday June 16, 2021 – Barely a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta made it absolutely clear that he was done with his Deputy, William Ruto, and will never support him for president in 2022 as they had agreed, Tanga Tanga lawmakers may now be planning to overthrow the president, going by the statement from Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, who is an ally of the DP.

In a Twitter rant, Omanga accused Uhuru of throwing the country to the dogs, suggesting that as Ruto allies, they have no choice but to take the country back from Uhuru’s grip.

According to her, Uhuru’s government has failed Kenyans in many ways claiming that it is full of corruption.

She said Uhuru’s administration is rocked with massive graft and that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

The vocal lawmaker stated that the head of state once admitted that his government was rotten with massive corruption but he did not provide the solution.

“We need to take our country back. Perhaps before 2022, because we are losing it.”

“The head of state admits his administration has been rocked by massive graft through and through but has no prescription for the vice. It can’t get lower than this. Good morning!” Omanga wrote on Twitter.

Early this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta left Kenyans with a bad taste in their mouths after blatantly stating that KSh 2 billion was being stolen every single day in his government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST