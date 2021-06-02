Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for criticizing the Judiciary after it stopped Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae.

Uhuru, who was addressing the country’s 58th Madaraka Day Celebrations at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu on Tuesday, reprimanded the Judiciary over the recent ruling that declared BBI as unconstitutional, null and void.

Uhuru said the recent judgment ‘overturned the people’s will, diminished their power, and stifled efforts to fix ills that have bedeviled the country’

“From nullification of a presidential election in 2017 to an attempt to stop the will of the people as expressed through BBI, the Judiciary has tested our constitutional limits,” the President said.

He noted that the Judiciary has not considered the spirit of the law, thus making decisions whose impacts are dire.

Reacting to the President‘s speech, Mutahi, who is among Jubilee loyalists hired to defend Uhuru’s regime said he supported the President‘s onslaught on the Judiciary, saying the judges while making the ruling must consider who ‘bears the burden of choice’.

Mutahi said stopping the BBI reggae is equivalent to supporting the status quo.

“Did Uhuru threaten the Judiciary? If the Judiciary makes a CHOICE, they must consider who bears the burden of choice.

“This was the threat. Then he asked us to have a national conversation on this. And it became a threat.

“Stopping BBI equal support for the status quo. This is the threat,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST