Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has issued a message to the Seven-Judge bench appointed to hear the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal case.

Speaking during the requiem mass of former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo, at the Christ Is The Answer Ministry (CITAM), along Valley Road on Thursday, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, urged Kenyans to patiently wait for the decision of the Court of Appeal on the BBI to know whether the process of amending the Constitution will continue or stop.

Kalonzo informed the 7 judges appointed to deal with the matter to rule in a justified manner, saying BBI was good for the country.

“We must continue to build the bridges. Let us wait for the outcome of this (BBI) process.

“Let us hope that justice will prevail and the reform process for the good of this country will continue,” Kalonzo said.

The seven judges who will decide on BBI include Justices Daniel Musinga, Roselyn Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu, Patrick Kiage, Gatembu Kairu, Fatuma Sichale, and Francis Tuiyott.

The Kenyan DAILY POST