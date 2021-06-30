Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, is one of the most celebrated lawyers in the country.

Just a few days ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta assured his supporters that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will pass because Orengo is the man who is leading the appeal at the Court of Appeal.

However, on Tuesday, when he appeared before the appellate court, Orengo appeared confused and was shaking hands like someone suffering from multiple sclerosis.

In his arguments, Orengo, who is also Leader of the Minority in the Senate, said every opportunity that the people may have to amend the Constitution is sovereign.

Orengo said the judges erred in law when they nullified the BBI process that had been endorsed by millions of Kenyans.

“If ever the court thought about context about what the Constitution-making process was all about, it was to provide lasting peace and formal government that will create a truly democratic and just society,” he said.

The hearing will continue today.

The Kenyan DAILY POST