Friday, June 11, 2021 – Former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura’s wife, Nelius Mukami, may be facing marital woes if her latest posts on her Instagram stories are anything to go by.

Mwaura and Nelius exchanged vows in 2015 in a colorful wedding and vowed before God and men that they will stick together through thick and thin, but it seems their marriage is facing problems.

In one of the posts, Mwaura’s wife complains of being mistreated, “A woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her. If you don’t like how she’s acting, look at how you are treating her.

In another post, Nelius Mukami added a cryptic message that read, “Sometimes you let go of people without even noticing,”

The politician’s wife further ranted in another message that read, “Don’t let your loyalty become slavery.

“If they don’t appreciate what you bring to the table. Then let them eat alone.”

While it’s not clear whether the cryptic messages are dedicated to her husband, sources intimate that Mwaura’s marriage has been facing a rough patch due to infidelity.

The vocal Senator is said to be a very notorious womanizer with strings of girlfriends.

Here are screenshots of cryptic messages posted by his wife, Nelius Mukami, that left Netizens wondering whether her marriage is on the rocks.

