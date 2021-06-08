Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – DJ Evolve’s family has cleared the air after rumours of his sudden demise surfaced online.

Evolve’s brother Andrew Orinda revealed that he is doing well , contrary to online reports that he had succumbed to the serious injuries that he sustained when Babu Owino shot him at B-Club in Kilimani.

Andrew said that they were having lunch together at their family home in Fedha Estate when rumours of his brother’s death surfaced online.

“God forbid! Those are very dangerous rumours and I can assure you that he is okay.

“He is even having his lunch,” he said.

DJ Evolve currently stays at his parent’s home in Fedha Estate where he was taken after being discharged from Nairobi Hospital.

Evolve’s father, John Orinda, told the media in February this year that his son was suffering and always in pain due to the bullet lodged in his brain.

Rogue Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, shot Evolve in 2019 after a scuffle at B-Club in Kilimani.

Babu was later arrested over the incident.

The case is still in court.

