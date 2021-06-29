Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Murang’a County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has hinted that the Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, is planning to ditch President Uhuru Kenyatta for Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking at a function in Murang’a on Tuesday, Kang’ata, who is Ruto’s point man in the region, said Murathe is just buying time, and he will soon make a surprising political move that will shock his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

He said Murathe will soon join United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Ruto.

“We expect David Murathe to join UDA. Currently, he is just waiting for the exact time and make the right move.

“It will actually surprise many of you guys, but that is how Politics is played.

“Politics is not a matter of trusting each other, but it is a beneficial game.”

A few days ago, Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba and some three other leaders from the Mount Kenya region joined the ‘Hustler Movement’

Kang’ata revealed that they are expecting countless numbers of leaders from the region to join DP William Ruto in his unstoppable journey to the statehouse in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST