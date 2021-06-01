Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has sent a statement that indicates he may be planning to dump Deputy President William Ruto in the coming days.

For the last 3 years, Ngunjiri has been among the most loyal phalanxes of the second in command, but his latest statement indicates that he is no longer loyal.

The lawmaker, who appeared on Citizen TV on Monday, said his first priority is his constituents and not President Uhuru Kenyatta or his deputy, William Ruto.

“The first thing is my family and my constituency because my constituents elected me, so I must listen to them,” said Ngunjiri.

In the last few weeks, Ngunjiri has been sending mixed signals and political pundits say he may abandon the DP before the 2022 presidential election.

