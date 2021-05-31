Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job title: Government Relations Intern (Policy and Advocacy)
Responsibilities
1.Policy research and advocacy communications:
- Contribute to Sanergy Limited & Fresh Life Initiative policy analysis by conducting research and presenting relevant policy content to the Policy & Advocacy team to assist with major projects
- Assist with written briefs for Sanergy & Fresh Life and cross-departmental projects as needed 2.Support for conferences, forums, and other convenings:
- Assist with planning process by providing administrative and research support
- Assemble background materials for distribution to attendees
- Provide support throughout the process and on the days of the convenings
- Other administrative responsibilities as needed
Qualifications
- Recent graduate of a college or undergraduate program
- 1-3 years of relevant work experience preferred
- Strong research and analytical skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Demonstrated interest in public policy/public health strongly preferred
- Basic knowledge or experience with the policy and political landscape at any/all levels of government ● Comfortable working daily with a computer to complete work; experience with Google Suite
How to apply
Application Deadline
7th June 2021
Sanergy is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. All qualified persons are encouraged to apply.
Building healthy, prosperous communities
