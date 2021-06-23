Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – If you are having a bad day in the office or wherever you are, this trending video of some drunkards praying for alcohol in a dingy bar may put a smile on your face.

In the funny clip, a man is seen kneeling to pray for chang’aa, konyagi and keg that they were about to indulge in as his fellow drunkards joined him in prayers with their eyes closed.

The man prayed to God to protect them from the side effects that may be brought about by the chang’aa.

He went ahead and remembered one of the drunkards who lost his eyes after indulging in chang’aa and prayed to God that the same won’t happen to them after consuming the illicit liquor.

Watch the funny clip below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.