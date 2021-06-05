Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Omar Lali, the infamous beach boy who came into the limelight after being linked to the murder of Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai, has resurfaced.

After missing in action for several months, the aging beach boy is yet again causing murmurs on social media after being captured on camera getting mushy with Zeddy Comedian, a popular female comedienne, who rose to fame through Churchill Show.

Zeddy and Omar Lali were having fun on the beach at Lamu.

Zeddy shared the photos on her Instagram page and captioned them, “Omar Lali has told me a cow’s liver never gets old. What does it mean?”

Despite Omar’s criminal record, he keeps attracting women like a magnet.

There are allegations that the 50-year-old beach boy uses ‘Juju’ to seduce women and this is the reason Tecra Muigai was madly in love with him despite their huge age gap.

See how Zeddy Comedian was star-struck when she met him.

