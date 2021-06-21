Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Orange Democratic Party director of communications, Philip Etale, has advised the management of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation(KBC) to work on their content after re-branding and launching a new look of the media house dubbed, “This is KBC.”

Etale, through his Twitter account, said content must be improved to attract more viewers besides hiring veteran anchors.

“I want to take this early opportunity to congratulate KBC Channel 1 on their launch of the New Look ‘This Is KBC’ by reintroducing some of the Kenya’s top anchors including my classmate Pauline Sheghu.

“However, you must up the game by improving on the CONTENT to attract more viewers,” Etale penned his thoughts on Twitter.

Among the new faces on KBC include Tom Mboya, Cynthia Nyamai, Shiksha Arora, John Kiora, Fred Indimuli, Juma Ballo, Harith Salim, and Nancy Onyancha.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.