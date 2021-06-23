Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Popular Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has joined millions of Kenyans in reacting to yesterday’s High Court ruling where it ordered the freezing of bank accounts of Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA) Deputy Director of Supply Chain Management, Margaret Muthui.

In a case filed by Asset Recovery Agency (ARA), the agency asked the court to freeze the assets and bank accounts belonging to Margaret Wanja Muthui.

The agency says Muthui used Esther Wagio Njunge, Lighthouse Trading Company, Grace Ndiritu, Mercy Nyambura and Cynthia Nyambura who are her accomplices.

On Monday, Justice James Wakiaga issued orders freezing a total of Sh93.4 million in three accounts – one belongs to Njunge and the other two are for Muthui and Lighthouse Trading Company.

The KERRA boss, who was found to have been worth Sh468 million, was accused of spending the cash between June and October 2019 when the Central Bank of Kenya was phasing out the old generation Sh1, 000 notes.

The prosecution told Justice Wakiaga that Wanja bought 11 apartments in Kileleshwa for Sh264 million in cash.

The court documents also said she spent another Sh15 million on 12 units in Ruaka.

Also frozen were several bank accounts with a total of Sh94 million, another house in Nairobi worth Sh55 million, and land in Dagoretti worth Sh25 million.

Reacting to the scandal, Ahmednasir said if President Uhuru Kenyatta is serious in fighting corruption, then he should order a probe into all KURA, KENHA and KERRA officers since they are the biggest beneficiaries of Chinese kickbacks.

“If we are serious about fighting corruption then we must go after EVERYONE who works in @KURAroads@KeNHAKenya and @KeRRA_Ke…Chinese contractors inflate Road tenders and give Kenyan officials up to 30% kickback!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST