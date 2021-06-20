Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – Social media has been awash with a photo of a flashy Luo man who was caught on camera sipping Hennessey at Black Pearl Lounge in Kisumu with wads of cash stashed in his socks.

The flamboyant man was rocking cotton pants, a polo shirt and some cool designer shoes, and a hat, making him look like a perfect sponsor.

The identity of the flashy man who has taken social media by storm has since been unveiled.

His name is Dan Deya, an independent contractor.

He runs a company that deals with building and landscape designs.

Dan is well known in high-end clubs in Kisumu.

He is a big spender and very flamboyant.

Check out his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.