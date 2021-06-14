Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Kipipiri MP, Amos Muhinga Kimunya, has threatened to kill himself if Jubilee Party loses the upcoming Kiambaa by-election slated for July 15, 2021.

Speaking in Gachie on Sunday while drumming support for Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, Kimunya, who is also Leader of Majority in Parliament, said if the ruling party loses, he will take rat poison and kills himself.

“I will not wait for the embarrassment, I will take rat poison and kill myself,” Kimunya said in Kikuyu language.

Kimunya also urged Kiambaa residents to forget development if they fail to elect Jubilee candidate Kariri Njama.

“Billions of shillings set aside for developments in Kiambaa constituency to be withdrawn if voters will not elect the Jubilee candidate Kariri Njama,” Kimunya stated.

The Kiambaa by-election is a two-horse race between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate John Njuguna and Jubilee Party’s Kariri Njama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST