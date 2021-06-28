Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that he will beat President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, combined when they face him during the 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto, who was addressing a gathering in Machakos town after witnessing the installation of Bishop Rev Dr. Phillip Muia as the Machakos Bishop at the AIC Bomani Church on Sunday, said that even if Uhuru and Ruto unite, he will beat them by 8 am because they are tribal kingpins.

“Hawa watu wanajipanga lakini hata mimi nimejipanga. Hawa wangwana watakiona, watajua hawajui (These people are preparing but I am prepared too. These gentlemen will find it rough)” Ruto vowed.

He challenged his opponents to compete based on issues and prepare for a tough race ahead.

“We are going to challenge each other on the platform of issues and development track-record,” he said.

The DP further asked leaders to stop creating tribal alliances saying such formations will not solve Kenyans’ problems.

He called on leaders to embrace a people-centered and issues-guided politics.

“Kenyans want leaders to work together and address their challenges, especially now when the Covid-19 pandemic is destroying lives,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST