Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that it will not create new Constituencies until 2022.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said the commission will not review any constituency borders until after the 2022 General Election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader wanted the commission to create more than 70 constituencies and be incorporated into the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

But, Chebukati said his commission works independently and will not listen to what BBI proponents say.

Chebukati‘s remarks are a big blow to BBI since the proponents were planning to use the additional constituencies to market the bill.

Particularly, Uhuru and his men were planning to use the additional constituencies to endear themselves to the rebellious Mt Kenya electorate.

BBI had proposed that 36 out of 70 new constituencies be shared by the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST