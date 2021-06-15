Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has responded to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and former Chief Justices Willy Mutunga and David Maraga over the appointment of the six judges that he left out during the recent appointment.

Addressing Kamba leaders in State House Nairobi, Uhuru vowed never to appoint the six judges, among them George Odunga and Joel Ngugi, who stopped the BBI reggae, saying they are bad apples who deserve no promotion.

According to him, he has a bad dossier on the six judges from the National Intelligence Service and other State agencies which cannot allow him to appoint the judges.

He told those pressuring him to ignore the facts at hand and appoint the tainted judges to stop because he will never budge.

This latest statement by the president also comes just a day after his Handshake partner and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga challenged him to hand over the dossier that he claimed to have on the Judicial officers who he is yet to appoint.

Similar calls were made by Maraga, Mutunga, and Koome.

