Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared that he will endorse one of the National Super Alliance (NASA) principals as his successor in 2022.

NASA, which unsuccessfully ran against Uhuru in 2017, comprises Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, where he held talks with elected leaders from the Ukambani region on Monday, Uhuru said the unity of the NASA chiefs will determine if they will form the next government.

“Steve (Kalonzo), listen to your people and what they are saying. Unite in NASA then we shall see what will happen. Whatever you will agree on is what I will go with,” Uhuru said.

For the first time, Uhuru said once the NASA leaders cement their union, they will then choose one of them for his endorsement.

This is a big blow to Deputy President William Ruto, who was hoping that Uhuru will endorse his presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST