Friday, June 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has dared former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to debate him ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to Ruto, he is willing and ready to engage Raila in a presidential debate before next year’s election.

He said he was open to having a formal public discussion with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader on issues affecting the country.

“I have no problem with that, absolutely. I am ready,” Ruto said when asked if he would consider debating with the former prime minister during an interview yesterday.

The duo has been singing different tunes since they parted ways before the 2013 General Election, a situation worsened by the handshake.

The DP has been on record claiming the ODM leader has a history of wreaking havoc in parties and had used his ‘experience’ to break the ruling Jubilee Party.

“Just like I said in 2017, they (ODM) are still planless, visionless, rudderless and clueless.”

“ Now they are called the demolition squad because they have destroyed their NASA (National Super Alliance) and have also caused divisions in our Jubilee Party.”

“Now they don’t know where they are or where to go next,” he said.

