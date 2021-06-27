Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 27, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has announced that he is ready to battle it out for the presidency in 2022, urging his competitors to expect a tsunami.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of late former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo, Raila said he is assembling a ‘gargantuan campaign machine’ that will make his competitors panic.

Raila said he is currently crafting a formidable team that will win the 2022 presidential election by 8 am.

“Everything I can advise you is that we are collecting a weighty [political] machine.

“They don’t have the foggiest idea of what is coming up.

“A solid Tsunami is coming. So I’m encouraging you [my supporters] to confide in me; we know where we are going,” Raila said.

Raila is expected to battle out with Deputy President William Ruto, who is already in the ground and has already mounted fierce campaign machinery that has even shocked his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST