Monday, June 14, 2021 – Former Gem Member of Parliament, Jakoyo Washington Midiwo, is dead.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Communications Director, Philip Etale, confirmed that the vocal politician died on Monday evening.

“Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo has rested. Please pray for the family during this difficult moment,” Etale posted on social media.

The ODM party eulogized Midiwo as a ‘gallant son of the soil and defender of the party’

“Sad day for our party. We have just lost a gallant son of the soil, a founder member of the Change Movement and a three time Member of Parliament for Gem Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo.

“He was a defender of the party and never shied away from speaking the truth. To the family, we say POLE SANA.” The ODM party posted on its social media pages.

On his part, Raila Odinga eulogized Midiwo as an astute debater, a man of his word and honor’

Here is how various politicians eulogized the three time Member of Parliament.

