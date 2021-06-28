Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has downplayed the seriousness of an alliance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying it does not scare him at all.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto said the ganging together of his political opponents will not stop his march to State House and dismissed the groupings as tribal.

He dismissed Uhuru’s nefarious plot to block him from State House, saying the plot will backfire badly on him.

According to the DP, he is ready to face his opponents head-on and even defeat them at the ballot come 2022.

“Hawa watu wanajipanga lakini hata mimi nimejipanga.

“Hawa wangwana watakiona, watajua hawajui (These people are preparing but I am prepared too. These gentlemen will find it rough)” Ruto vowed.

He challenged his opponents to compete based on issues and prepare for a tough race ahead.

“We are going to challenge each other on the platform of issues and development track-record,” he said.

On Saturday during the burial of former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo, Raila termed the looming political alliance between him and Uhuru as “a political tsunami” that will destroy Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST