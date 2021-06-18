Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – A Luhya man who wrote a romantic letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter, Ngina Kenyatta, has revealed the difficulties he has been undergoing since the day he authored the letter.

Shem Mukalo, the son of a sugarcane cutter in Vihiga, excited Kenyans by penning a romantic letter to Ngina Kenyatta.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Thursday, Shem said he meant every word in his love poem, and the President’s daughter is the apple of his eye.

“People were telling me that the intelligence officers are going to come for me.

“But I told them this is just a letter celebrating a great woman, I haven’t abused anyone.

“Why should I be afraid? They are just human like me. My conscience is clear because I was just appreciating a great woman,” he said.

He said his love letter to Ngina came after a breakup with his girlfriend, and to him, the President’s daughter is the ideal woman.

He loves the dignity and elegance displayed by Ngina Kenyatta during her few public appearances.

“I have a romantic interest in her. I know very well that is punching above my weight because she is a member of the higher society,” he said.

“If it comes sooner, well and good. I am just hopeful. I am also aware of the fact that it might not happen.

“I am hoping for the best and at the same time, preparing for the worst.

“I am ready for the worst.”

