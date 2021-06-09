Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – Former BBC journalist, Makena Njeri, has revealed that she was living a lie when she was dating men.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Japanni, Makena said that she dated men just to impress society but deep down in her heart, she knew that her taste was in women.

“The pressure was too much and I was living a lie, and the problem is that you end up hurting the other person,” she said.

Asked how she deals with trolls after revealing that she is not straight, she said, “I am okay with everyone’s perceptions.

“It only becomes an issue when it is used as a weapon against you. The biggest challenge is that people are not informed about the LQBTQ community.

“That is the opportunity that BeingBold will use to educate people about.”

Makena also set the record straight concerning rumours that she is dating Michelle Ntalami.

She described Ntalami as just a close friend and said that she will introduce her wife when the right time comes.

“It is a very big mistake to say that Mitchelle Ntalami is my wife.

“My relationship with Mitchelle is that we are very good friends, when you go to my Instagram you will find I have posted very many people.

“I live my life very openly. If it comes a time when I will need to introduce my wife publicly, I will,” she added.

