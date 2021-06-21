Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – A reveler has narrated how his drink was spiked by a lady who introduced herself as a waitress in a bar and Sh 100,000 stolen from his bank account.

According to the victim, he regained consciousness after 3 hrs, only to find himself in a room within the bar.

When he went to the counter to inquire about the identity of the waitress, he was informed by the club’s management that the said waitress was not among their employees.

The incident happened 6 weeks ago and so far, police have not made any progress in arresting the suspects.

Shockingly, the main suspect has other cases of stupefying revelers, according to a police report at the station where the victim reported the matter.

Here’s a screenshot of the victim’s post.

