Tuesday, 15 June 2021 – Renowned content creator and brand influencer, Maureen Waititu, has stated that she still believes in love after a bitter breakup with Frankie.

Speaking in an interview on K24TV, the single mother of two said her prayer is to find a God-fearing man, adding that she still has a lot to offer.

“I believe in love, I have a lot to offer. My heart was broken but I am filled with love now.

“I would be interested in a man who has certain values that I’m looking for. I pray to God to bring me a man who is God-fearing.

It’s been two years since I became a single mum. I think I have been focusing more on myself, my healing, and my kids,” she said.

Maureen further narrated how Kenyan men fear dating single mothers but she believes God will bless her with the right spouse.

“Someone once told me, ‘you have two boys in Kenya, no one will ever look your way.’

“It is a common factor even before I was single, I could hear people say it is not easy to date mothers of boys than girls,” she added.

Frankie dumped Maureen Waititu for socialite Corazon Kwamboka.

Maureen has turned into some sort of a motivational speaker after being rendered a single mother.

