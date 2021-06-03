Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 03 June 2021 – Coast-based singer, Nyota Ndogo, couldn’t keep calm after she received a romantic message from her Danish husband, Henning Nielsen.

For the past two months, the singer has been trying to woo back her aging mzungu husband after he left their matrimonial home and flew back to his motherland, following a domestic dispute.

Nyota’s husband got angry when she pranked him on April fool’s day by lying to him that she was pregnant.

The prank turned south since they had agreed that they will not sire babies when they got married, prompting him to walk away.

He cut communication and started ignoring her messages, forcing her to start a social media campaign to woo him back.

Nyota has made progress as she desperately tries to mend fences with her aggrieved husband.

Besides her husband updating her photo on his WhatsApp profile, he also wrote a message to her saying that he misses her.

“I miss you my wife,” the message reads.

Nyota shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between her and her husband and said that she almost lacked sleep after receiving the sweet message.

This is what she posted.

