Saturday, June 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday swore in the 34 Judges at State House amid pressure from Chief Justice Martha Koome and Kenyans to appoint the six judges that he rejected, among them Judge George Odunga and Joel Ngugi, who were in the 5-judge bench that rendered BBI as null and void.

Speaking at the event, Uhuru declined to point out reasons as to why he rejected the six judges, saying he made the decision based on the NIS intelligence and that he has no apologies to make.

He further asked the 34 to discharge their duties with diligence.

“I ask you to serve the people of Kenya with unfailing integrity and commitment, with utmost fidelity to the oath that you have subscribed to.”

“For just like you today, I too, took an oath to both the letter and the spirit of the law; and it is not open to me to turn a blind eye to the report of our state organs.”

“As long as I serve as President, I will choose the right over the convenient; I will choose the hard over the easier choice.”

“I am not doing this for myself, but for the People of Kenya, and for posterity,” Uhuru stated.

