Thursday, 17 June 2021 – Coast-based singer, Brown Mauzo and his wife, Vera Sidika, are expecting their first child.

Vera Sidika announced the good news via social media and posted an adorable video of herself flaunting her growing baby bump.

“16.06.2021……An adventure is about to begin. I love you so much my husband Brown Mauzo,” she wrote.

Brown Mauzo is also excited about the pregnancy.

He posted a photo of Vera flaunting her baby bump and captioned it, “Love the mother that you are going to be my love @queenveebosset.

“I Love That You Are Still The Most Beautiful Woman In Any Room And That You Laugh With Your Entire Face.

Vera responded to the sweet post saying, “Love you so much darling”.

Vera Sidika disclosed that she got married to Brown Mauzo in October last year after dating for more than one year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.