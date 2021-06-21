Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – The last-born daughter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Winnie Odinga, has given her two cents about her brother being a secret member of Musalia Mudavadi’s party.

Winnie sarcastically referred to her brother, Raila Junior, as a mole after the latter was secretly listed as a member of the Amani National Congress (ANC) as opposed to his father’s OM Party.

”I always knew you were a mole,” Winnie told Junior after he complained of having registered as an ANC party member.

The Office of The Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) announced it had piloted the process of onboarding some modules of its system on the e-Citizen platform.

“The process of onboarding some modules of the Integrated Political Parties Management System (IPPMS) on the e-Citizen platform is currently in the pilot stage,” ORPP tweeted.

And out of curiosity, Raila Junior stormed the registrar’s website and found himself registered as a member of a political party he did not belong to and had been registered without his consent just like thousands of others who found themselves registered in political parties they didn’t belong to.

The aggrieved Raila Junior, just like other shocked Kenyans, took to various social media platforms to raise concerns about how and where the system had picked their details.

“Aiy! What’s happening here? A perturbed Junior tweeted that he was registered under the Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

