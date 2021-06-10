Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 10 June 2021 – Former Hot 96 presenter, Annitah Raey, has narrated how she has lost money to fraudsters while trying to get a white man.

Annitah said that after her ugly divorce, she developed a very bad attitude towards Kenyan men, prompting her to look for a white spouse.

Recounting how she was conned, the vocal radio presenter said that she saw an advert in a newspaper and decided to try her luck.

The AD said she needed Sh 1000 for registration but after paying the agency and landing a match, she was shocked after they demanded more money.

“When we met, the guy from the agency told me that he had met my match and I was already registered on their platform and then took me to a cyber café to confirm.

“The guy told me that in order to access my soul mate’s profile, I needed to top up with Sh2,000 which I did,” she revealed.

After the first attempt flopped, she tried her luck through a dating website but still, she ended up parting with more money without getting a white spouse.

“The fraudsters texted me and said that they wanted us (Annitah and her catch) to exchange phone numbers but I had to pay the registration fee which I had initially evaded,” she narrated.

Since she had already established contact with her potential suitor and was convinced the deal was okay and proceeded to pay a huge amount of money which she said was too embarrassing to reveal.

She later learnt the phone numbers the fraudsters sent her belonged to an Ethiopian and Indian man, instead of the Canadian who she thought she had been chatting with.

Interestingly, Annitah, a well-known toxic feminist, has been trashing Kenyan men calling them broke and unromantic but behind the scenes, she has lost so much money while looking for a white spouse.

