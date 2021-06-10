Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe has announced that he can now quit Jubilee Party in peace after achieving his mission.

Speaking during an interview, Murathe stated that he did not need a leadership position in the party anymore having achieved his goal of kicking out disloyal members allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

The former Gatanga MP has in the past tried to resign as Jubilee Vice-Chairman but resumed the position after President Uhuru Kenyatta rejected his resignation since he was not done with his mission.

“Our job was to push out those who do not believe in the dream of the party.”

“I am happy they have found a house called UDA. Our work is done,” Murathe stated.

However, he stated that there remained one task to ensure that DP Ruto is kept out of the Mt. Kenya region.

“We are all in an interim capacity and soon we will be releasing a timetable on how we will start campaigns for the party positions from the ward level to the national level.”

“Myself, am not interested in any position moving forward,” he maintained.

Both Murathe and the Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju have received pressure to resign from the party and allow younger individuals to take charge following the dismal performance by Jubilee in the recent by-elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST