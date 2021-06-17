Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has revealed why he voted for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) when it was brought to the Senate for approval despite hating the initiative.

Speaking during an interview, Ledama claimed that he had no choice but to vote for the BBI because he had been threatened.

According to Kina, he did not support the Bill on his own volition but was directed to do so by his constituents.

He said that he and his team had even gone to the extent of conducting a survey which found out that indeed, most people in Narok favoured the Bill, and as the representatives of the people, he had no option but to follow what the people directed him to do.

Since the vote, Ole Kina has been receiving a lot of criticism both online and directly because he was among Kenyans on the forefront advocating for Bill’s rejection, yet he is among the legislators that voted in its favour when the Bill was brought before the floor of the Senate.

The vote is remembered for producing shocks and surprises, most memorable being that by Bahati member of parliament, Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri, who despite being a vocal opponent of the Bill prior to its voting in parliament, still went ahead and voted for it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST