Tuesday, 15 June 2021 – City socialite, Huddah Monroe, has revealed that she had a personal encounter with deceased tycoon Chris Kirubi several times at the airport when she was catching flights.

Huddah disclosed that they used to bump into each other on the plane and one day, they had a long talk that inspired her to start her cosmetics business.

The socialite said when Kirubi asked her what she does for a living, she had no answer.

She went on to reveal that the wealthy businessman upgraded her to first-class and left Netizens questioning whether he chewed her goodies during their frequent encounters since he was known to be a womanizer.

“This man used to see me in business class in almost all my travels.

“In Nairobi, there is no first-class lounge, so you all sit there in business class lounge waiting on Emirates flight.

“When he asked what I do for a living, I didn’t have an answer.

“He proceeded to upgrade me to first class.

“We had a lengthy talk coz I like to ask and learn from people.

“And I am happy that he was part of what inspired me to start Huddah Cosmetics,” she wrote while eulogizing the deceased businessman.

