Sunday, 27 June 2021 – Hafsa Mohammed, the middle-aged business lady who was kidnapped in Eastleigh, has revealed that the kidnapping was planned by her friend, Hafsa Abdi.

Hafsa Mohammed said she met Hafsa Abdi in Eastleigh where she had set up a watermelon business and they became friends.

They grew fond of each other and at one time, she loaned her over Sh 700,000 to boost her fruits business.

Hafsa said she trusted her friend and always helped her when she had problems.

“I trusted her and was always there when she needed me. I just want justice served for what they put me through. I am so happy they have been arrested,” Hafsa said.

Hafsa’s friend and her boyfriend (who was also part of the kidnappers) were smoked out of their hiding in Kinangop by detectives.

They were found hiding in a hotel.

They had set up a bar in Kinangop using the money that they siphoned from Hafsa’s bank accounts when she was kidnapped.

They managed to siphon over Ksh 650,000 from the victim’s bank accounts.

