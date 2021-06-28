Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has said she doesn’t regret dumping team Kieleweke and joining Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘Hustler Movement’.

Last week, Wamuchomba made headlines after she abandoned Kieleweke and joined Ruto’s team.

Speaking about her defection on Sunday, Wamuchomba said she doesn’t regret joining Ruto’s movement, adding that her decision was occasioned by her constituents, who told her that they are on the DP’s side.

The former radio presenter further said Uhuru’s Mt Kenya backyard is angry with him because he did not involve them in his handshake deal with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“I do not know whether he is aware that the people are angry at him. They are angry because he did not involve them in his handshake deal,” she said.

She also faulted the president for the impending Jubilee-ODM coalition, saying Jubilee members were sidelined in the making of such a monumental decision.

“I just wonder, why can’t they consult me? Or ask me my opinion? This is humiliation and we would rather support someone who hears us out,” she said, alluding she does not regret joining Ruto because he is the next President of Kenya after Uhuru retires in August next year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST